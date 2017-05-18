BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Sing children’s songs, dance with ribbons, play instruments, march in a parade and more from 3:30-5 p.m. May 22 at B126 Washington Road.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by May 17. Space is limited.

• Dealing with Anxiety and Depression: Could your preteen or teen be suffering from anxiety or depression?

Knowing the signs and symptoms and what to do with preteen and teenage depression and anxiety is important.

Dr. Laura Houston, family physician and West Point resident, will lead the informal presentation and discussion.

Join us at 4 p.m. Tuesday at B126 Washington Road. Parents and teens are welcome. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.