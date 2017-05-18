CEP hosts Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture series

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Retired commander and former Navy SEAL team platoon commander, White House Fellow and Special Assistant to President Obama on National Security Affairs Jeff Eggers was guest speaker at the Center for Enhanced Performance hosted Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture Series, May 8 at Robinson Auditorium. Eggers' spoke of the Post-Heroic Leadership for the 21st Century basically seeing leadership as being more adaptive and decentralized in today's world.

Gen. Albert Wedemeyer was one of America’s most significant, yet under recognized military strategists. Leadership and complex operation subject matter experts came to West Point, through the Center for Enhanced Performance, honoring the intellectual and strategic legacy of Wedemeyer during the Wedemeyer Lecture Series, May 8 in Robinson Audtiorium.

The second annual Albert Wedemeyer Strategic Lecture Series is sponsored by the CEP and funded by Dr. Mark McLaughlin, whose father wrote the definitive biography of Wedemeyer, USMA Class of 1919.

Retired Navy SEAL Commander and Executive Officer, former White House Fellow, and Special Assistant to President Obama on National Security Affairs, Jeff Eggers, spoke to cadets enrolled in PL300 (military leadership) and PL360 (psychology of elite performance) faculty and staff. Eggers is currently the executive director of the McChrystal Group.

Eggers’ speech centered on the title “Post-Heroic Leadership for the 21st Century,” which discussed how the leadership priority of today is adaptability and decentralization.

“The pace of change in today’s world is accelerating,” Eggers said. “To illustrate, let’s play a little Jeopardy. What is the four letter word for an iron fitting on a horse or a card-dealing holder at a casino? The answer is a shoe. For this overachieving and intelligent group that is an easy answer, but it is not the answer that is important, it is who…or what answered the question. This was the answer that allowed IBM’s Watson to displace the two human champions in Jeopardy. So, now computers hold the title in Chinese Go, Chess and Jeopardy. This is the fourth industrial revolution and it is fundamentally different. The fourth industrial age means that Facebook has more people than China. It is one thing when machines replace human labor but it is another for machines to replace human cognition.”

The fourth industrial revolution describes the range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds and impacting all disciplines, economies and industries.

“If someone hacks a website on a computer that the president was injured, you would get a flashback in the market all because of one tweet by one person. That is how interconnected we are,” Eggers explained. “The only problem is that you don’t know who it is coming from.”

Eggers said that after 9/11, especially in the Special Operations network, we as a world premier number one fighting force were losing to a third world producer of terror.

“The military of the 20th century had developed a hierarchy model, you mass resourced and controlled them, but it is being displaced,” Eggers explained. “We were structured like this and al-Qaida was winning, and what we learned is that this world class military still couldn’t win against al-Qaida. We learned that the model of efficiency is outdated and that the new priority was going to be on adaptability. That was a painful lesson for Special Forces. Once we turned the corner, we could see things change. We must change the way we think about leadership in the 21st century.”

Eggers said he learned the most about leadership when he was underwater and driving a mini-sub that served as SEAL delivery vehicles and could park on a submarine.

“I was swimming with my swim buddy working on a piece of equipment that became dislodged and snagged on my leg and I thought, well this isn’t going according to plan,” Eggers said. “My swim buddy and I were physically attached otherwise I would have taken him to the bottom with me. He figured out what was happening and we were able to recover the mission and ourselves and headed back out to sea. What was great with this mini-sub was that we landed on the USS Greenville. You may have heard of the Greenville as it was the one that collided with the Ehime Maru, a Japanese fishing trawler.”

Eggers said he had spent a lot of time on the Greenville and knew the crew who told him that the accident was caused because of the culture of believing in the infallibility of the leader. There were people in the control room who knew there was a great risk of hitting the trawler on the way up but said nothing.

“And this is a problem with leadership; it exposes the system to the adverse conditions,” Eggers said. “In the mini-sub, you take risks because we operated in an environment of risk and knew that mistakes can happen and we believed in questioning one and the other to help minimize risk.”

In another learning experience, Eggers talked about the time he nearly killed two of his people in Iraq because of his domineering leadership style.

“I nearly killed them,” Eggers said. “The up side is that they lived because they got a rapid evacuation. I wasn’t on site. Their evacuation happened because people had the clarity to know what was needed and did it. They decentralized and saved two people.”