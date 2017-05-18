Delafield Pond will be closed this summer due to damage

West Point Garrison and Community

Due to extreme safety concerns, I cannot open Delafield Pond this summer.

For over a year, the Army Corps of Engineers has been studying water leakage from the dam at Delafield Pond. The goal was to determine the source of the leak, the feasibility of repairing it and how much the repair work would cost.

It was found that the dam, after partial filling for testing purposes, had uncontrolled seepage along the foundation of it and the materials that it is made up of are susceptible to internal erosion. This means that if Delafield Pond were to be filled with water to the capacity that is required for it to be used, the dam would most likely fail and result in an uncontrolled release or breach of the water. Delafield Pond is located above Most Holy Trinity Chapel and housing along Washington Road.

If the dam were to break it would most likely wash out the housing on Washington Road and continue in a destructive path downhill to the Hudson River.

Repair of the dam is possible but, it would be an extensive and expensive project. The total cost of a long lasting repair would be well over $3 million.

In light of these safety issues, structural instability and the inability to fund such a project due to budget uncertainty and cuts, I cannot authorize Delafield Pond to be filled with water.

West Point Family and MWR has been working a series of actions to provide the community with viable alternatives for the upcoming summer and the future.

Round Pond Beach Area, on New York State Route 293, is currently undergoing a much needed enhancement with support from West Point Directorate of Public Works.

The existing beach area is being expanded and all of the favorite Delafield treats, including the Slushy Machines, will be available there this summer. Round Pond also offers paddle boats, canoes, kayaks, fishing and one of the best playgrounds on West Point property.

Due to the inconvenience and added drive time to Round Pond, the Family Splash Pass will be reduced to only $60 per family for the summer with a daily rate of $3 for ages 3 to 13, E1-E6 and Cadets; $4 for ages 14 and up and children age 2 and under are still free.

Twilight pricing will begin at 4:30 p.m. until closing. Punch cards are also available.

Round Pond Swim Area will open with a reduced schedule starting Memorial Day Weekend and will transition to full hours following high school graduation in June through Labor Day.

Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily during weekends and weekdays starting June 10. All swim lessons planned for Delafield Pond will be offered at Round Pond.

We work closely with the Town of Highlands and they would like to extend a welcome to all West Point Garrison and community residents to the Long Pond Recreation Area, which is also along Route 293.

The cost is $60 for a car sticker for the season or $20 for an individual permit. More details can be obtained by calling 845-446-4280, ext. 318.

For an extended day trip, we suggest a visit to Frog Falls Water Park at Picatinny Arsenal, which is about 90 minutes away.

Frog Falls Water Park has a lazy river, two high velocity slides, a wading pool and kid’s splash pad. More details can be found online at picatinny.armymwr.com.

U.S. Army Garrison West Point Command and West Point Family and MWR are working hard to develop a long-term solution in order to provide recreational swimming at West Point.

While solutions are contingent on many things outside of the control of the command and West Point Family and MWR, we will continue to champion a solution for the West Point community until fruition.

Andrew S. Hanson

COL, SF

Garrison Commander