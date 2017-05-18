Ebner earns Scout honor at ceremony

Photo courtesy of West Point Boy Scout Troop 23

Boy Scout Troop 23 Eagle Scout Court of Honor—Col. Fred Meyer, deputy department head of West Point’s Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering, and Boy Scout Troop 23 Committee Chair Rod Wilson—administer the Eagle Challenge and Eagle Charge and Promise to James I. O’Neill High School junior Liam Ebner May 7 in Jefferson Hall at the U.S. Military Academy. Ebner is the troop’s newest Eagle Scout while CME’s Wilson earned the rank of Eagle as a Scout member of Troop 23 nearly 40 years ago.