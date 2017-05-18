Eta Kappa Nu installs solar power system on Popolopen Torn

By Maj. Nicholas Barry Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science instructor

Class of 2017 Cadets Adam Kratch (far left), Eta Kappa Nu vice president; Jonathan Dencker, HKN president; and other members of HKN carry components of the solar power light system toward the summit of Popolopen Torn April 29. Courtesy Photo Class of 2017 Cadets Adam Kratch (far left), Eta Kappa Nu vice president; Jonathan Dencker, HKN president; and other members of HKN carry components of the solar power light system toward the summit of Popolopen Torn April 29. Courtesy Photo IEEE HKN members pose for a photo in front of the power system and fallen West Point graduate memorial. IEEE HKN members pose for a photo in front of the power system and fallen West Point graduate memorial.

Cadet members of the Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN) West Point Chapter installed a solar power light system on Popolopen Torn in Fort Montgomery, New York, April 29.

Popolopen Torn is a popular summer hiking loop in the Harriman State Park hiking system that features panoramic views of the Hudson River Valley. The solar panel charges several batteries during the day, which automatically powers the light at night.

After sunset, vehicles crossing the Bear Mountain Bridge or traveling along the Palisades Parkway can see the memorial lit on the summit. After designing, building and testing the system, the cadets arduously carried the components up to the mountain peak.

This project afforded cadets the opportunity to demonstrate skills acquired in power and alternative energy engineering courses.

The memorial at the summit of Popolopen Torn consists of a growing pile of painted rocks, each carried to the top in honor of a fallen West Point graduate or Soldier. Retired Lt. Col. Hank Kiersey started the memorial several years ago.

Its location, along the popular hiking route, increases the visibility.

HKN is the honor society for cadets who major in electrical engineering at the U.S. Military Academy. IEEE-HKN’s mission is to not only recognize academic achievement, but to provide opportunities to learn, grow and contribute to the profession and community.

As chapter president and vice president, Class of 2017 Cadets Jonathan Dencker and Adam Kratch supervised and coordinated the project. Generous donations from local businesses, donors and cadet fundraising activities made this project possible.