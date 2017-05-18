FEATURED ITEM

Volkssport Club at West Point event

Join the Volkssport Club at West Point for a group walk in Barryville, New York, Saturday. Registration and walk will start at 10 a.m.

There are 5km and 10km trails rated 1B. The walk crosses the Roebling Bridge from New York to Pennsylvania and back.

The trail passes the Zane Grey Museum (free) in Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania.

For driving directions, visit www.avaclubs.org/WestPoint or call Betty Green at 845-774-5335.