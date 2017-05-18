FOR THE ADULTS

Road Ride Wednesdays

Road Ride Wednesday classes will be held at 5:40 a.m. at the MWR Fitness Center. Road Ride is an indoor Spin-bike class focused on channeling the sport of Road Cycling.

A warmup and cool down complete the workout. SPD clipless shoes are welcome.

Bike fit and set-up are starting at 5:30 a.m. For details, call 938-6490.

Strong B.A.N.D.S.

Strong B.A.N.D.S. was created to energize and inspire communities Armywide about healthy lifestyles that support resiliency. Strong B.A.N.D.S. signifies the importance of Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Show your support by attending the Strong B.A.N.D.S. events and commit to living a healthier lifestyle.

These Strong B.A.N.D.S. MWR events can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com

Jobs available for personal trainers

Wanted: Certified and experienced personal trainers at the MWR Fitness Center. Motivate and inspire clients. Create your own hours. It’s a profitable opportunity.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

