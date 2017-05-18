Graduation Week Activities

WEST POINT, N.Y.—More than 950 cadets are expected to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army May 27. The following are the main events during Graduation Week at West Point.

Tuesday

• 10:45 a.m.—Wreath Laying Ceremony at Thayer Statue with our oldest living graduate, retired Lt. Gen. William Ely, Class of 1933;

• 11 a.m.—Alumni Review and Distinguished Graduate Awards Ceremony, honorees are retired Gen. Martin Dempsey; retired Gen. Raymond Odierno, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin; retired Brig. Gen. Daniel Kaufman; retired Col. Marshall N. Carter; and Robert A. McDonald.

May 26

• 10:30 a.m.—Graduation Parade.

May 27

• 10 a.m.—Graduation Exercise, commencement speaker is Secretary of Defense James N. “Jim” Mattis (All media are required to obtain a press credential.)