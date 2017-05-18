Kim tied for 38th after Round 2 at NCAAs
Senior Peter Kim from the Army West Point Men’s Golf team completed the second day of the NCAA Regionals tied for 38th on Tuesday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Kim finished the day going three-over-par to bring his total score to 150 (+6).
In the front nine, Kim increased his total number of strokes by three after finding trouble on the fifth and ninth holes.
On the back nine, he fought to bring the score back down by going even.
Kim held a score card of 75 (+3) to finish the first round Monday.
The top five teams and the top individual all advance to the NCAA Championships in Sugar Grove, Illinois, hosted by Northern Illinois.
Currently the top five teams are No. 44 New Mexico (570, -6), No. 17 UNLV (573, -2), No. 5 Florida (579, -1), No. 38 Purdue (579, -1) and No. 20 Auburn (579, -1).
The top individual is Trent Wallace who is currently leading the field with a scorecard of six under par (138).
The third round of the NCAA Regionals teed off Wednesday.