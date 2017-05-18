OUTSIDE THE GATES

Cornwall Community Free Day of Play

Join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for its celebration of the Cornwall Community Day of Play from noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Museum would like to thank the community who continues to support them by offering free admission to the Outdoor Discovery Center’s Grasshopper Grove, on Muser Drive across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall; and the Wildlife Education Center, located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson.

The Museum would also love to see new faces who may have never visited either site.

Grasshopper Grove is the Hudson Valley’s first Nature Play space. It acts as a ‘bridge’ between a mowed lawn and the wild woods, that encourages children to discover nature play spaces in their own backyards and the wider world.

Children can hop from stump to stump, climb a fallen tree, paint with water, build in the sand and dirt pile and much more.Visitors may also take their pick of hiking trails, ranging from stroller friendly paths to vigorous excursions.

The Wildlife Education Center is the home of many animals that can be found in our local woods, fields, ponds and rivers.

Visitors can meet rabbits, turtles, frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, fish, owls, and of course the crowd favorite, Edgar, the resident crow, that says “hello.”

Get an up-close look at some amazing wildlife, with Museum Educators on hand to answer any questions you may have. Enjoy the “Meet the Animals” program at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

For details about this event, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. x204.

Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 20th annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3 at Donahue Park along the Hudson River.

RiverFest 2017 will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities, and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will include live bands, river activities, food stands, and non-profit groups and contributors.

Vendor spaces are still available but are filling up fast. RiverFest will accept vendor applications until all spaces have been filled.

Interested vendors should go to the website and submit an application.

There is no charge for RiverFest. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join us at beautiful Donahue Park in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information and vendor applications.