Plebes learn real-life military applications in MILCHEM

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Willit, National Guard 2nd Civil Support Team from Stratton Air Base in Scotia, New York. talks to cadets on how simple caster beans can be made into a deadly weapon. Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Willit, National Guard 2nd Civil Support Team from Stratton Air Base in Scotia, New York. talks to cadets on how simple caster beans can be made into a deadly weapon. Members from Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey came to West Point for a two-day science seminar for plebes, May 11-12. The seminar was designed to allow cadets to fuse what they have learned in class and observe how that can be translated into modern equipment for the military. Members from Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey came to West Point for a two-day science seminar for plebes, May 11-12. The seminar was designed to allow cadets to fuse what they have learned in class and observe how that can be translated into modern equipment for the military.

Cadets, primarily plebes enrolled in general chemistry, attended a two-day end of semester seminar May 11-12 on military and chemistry applications in the field fusing what they have learned in the classroom, and introducing to Soldier-related application from experts in the field. Experts came from the U.S. Army Armament Research and Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC); the STEM Education Project Office at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; the Air National Guard Civil Support Team from Scotia, New York; and Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet, New York.

The seminar is a Military Chemistry Enrichment event sponsored by the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences and is designed to illustrate how scientists are supporting requirements from Soldiers across a variety of operational environments.

“The cadets have learned this in the classroom, but this seminar is the last lesson for plebes and is a great way to introduce cadets to what is going on in the field,” Maj. Pete Guerdan, Chemistry and Life Sciences instructor, said.

The cadets learned how Ricin, a highly toxic by-product of the caster bean oil, can be made from the Air National Guard Civil Support team member Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Willit.

“Ricin is highly toxic if it is inhaled, ingested or applied to the skin,” Willit said. “Caster beans grow naturally and many people can have them growing in their yard and not know it.”

Willit demonstrated the process of taking caster beans and making it into a mist, powder or pellet. Willit recalled when his team had been involved in similar cases, although not involving Ricin.

“There was a suspicious guy with a backpack trying to cross over to the U.S. from Canada but it ended up just being drugs,” Willit said. “In another case at Fort Drum, there was a guy who had all the chemistry equipment set up to make human growth hormone but he didn’t have the chemicals and he didn’t seem to have a lot of knowledge about how to go about making it.”

Joseph Scheneck, Dawn Casey and Deven Patterson from Picatinny Arsenal talked to the cadets about remote weapons in small arms remote demonstrated small arms technology with displays and other advances to help Soldiers in the field like the IR patch, or infrared patch.

“The patch can look like any patch worn on the uniform,” Capt. Christina Smith said. “IR patches will identify Soldiers in the field and protect them from friendly fire.”

IR patches can be seen without a visible glow during the day, but become illuminated when viewed through night vision technology. IR patches can also identify blood type which is crucial information for medics in the field and hospital staff.

The seminar allowed the cadets to see how fast technology is advancing and what experts are doing to meet the war fighter requirements and how the efforts of science and engineering are creating capabilities to not only protect the Soldier, but to defeat an enemy.