West Point Band presents Bicentennial “Music Under the Stars” concert series starting June 17

The West Point Band is proud to announce its bicentennial season “Music Under the Stars” 2017 summer concert series at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater. Audiences are welcome to bring picnics, visit the beautiful and historic grounds of the U.S. Military Academy and enjoy scenic Hudson River views while the Band performs. The first concert is at 7:30 p.m. June 17 to celebrate the Army birthday. These concerts are free and open to the public.