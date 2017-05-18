West Point community braves weather at 5K/10K

Participants brave rain and hills at the annual West Point 5K/10K run and kids fun run sponsored by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, May 13. There were roughly 200 participants who braved the wet and the cold weather at the annual fundraiser. The 5K/10K overall winners were—5K: first place, Daryl Blough; second place, Barnard King; third place, Kent Kurtz. 10K: first place, Scott Downing; second place, Kelly Calway; third place, Adam King. Team results were Dream Team taking first, Team Friendships earning second and Power Couple and Evan finishing up third. Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV