West Point Glee Club concert

Submitted by the West Point Glee Club

The West Point Glee Club presents its annual Graduation Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eisenhower Hall Ballroom. The annual concert is a highlight of the U.S. Military Academy Graduation Week, offering a rare opportunity for the public to hear the renowned college choir in concert “at home.”

Under the direction of Constance Chase, and accompanied by pianist Andrea Shaut, the concert will feature the premier performance of the Glee Club’s newly commissioned work “And Sure Stars Shining” by leading American composer Z. Randall Stroope.

Guest artists Sgt. 1st Class Yalin Chi, piano, and Staff Sgt. Kristen Mather de Andrade, clarinet, will join the Glee Club in presenting its 2015 commission “Every thing That Grows” by acclaimed British composer Bob Chilcott.

Graduating seniors will be featured soloists in a Cadet Showcase that also includes the Glee Club’s a cappella groups, The Knightingales and The Knight Caps.

The concert finale features the military, patriotic and West Point songs for which the group is renowned.

Among the year’s highlights: In September, the Glee Club shared The Kennedy Center stage with the Tuskegee Airmen, retired Gen. Colin Powell and Tom Hanks, and an ABC television special “Taking the Stage” and “Changing America” attended by President and Mrs. Obama that was aired by ABC last February.

The general public is cordially invited to attend the free concert. No tickets are required. Please allow extra travel time to move through the security checkpoint.