2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Equestrian: From May 5-7, Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady and Class of 2020 Cadet Taylor Krug of the Army West Point Equestrian team attended the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) national meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.

The IHSA, the competitive league in which the Equestrian team competes, incorporates 412 teams and 11,000 individual competitors from around North America.

While at the IHSA’s national meeting, Brady and Krug, along with Class of 2020 Cadet Rachael Schloo, who could not attend, were recognized for their academic achievements.

Brady, the next team captain, and Krug also participated in league activities and professional development opportunities.

Their experiences helped them share the West Point story and prepare them for a lifetime of self-development and achievement.