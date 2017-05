Army Rugby placed second at West Point 7s

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore center Jordan Jurosic scored the first try of Army Silver’s 19-15 loss to Penn State Sunday at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Courtesy Photo Sophomore center Jordan Jurosic scored the first try of Army Silver’s 19-15 loss to Penn State Sunday at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Courtesy Photo

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team closed out the West Point 7s Invitational with a second-place finish on Sunday at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

Penn State claimed the championship with a 19-15 decision over Army’s Silver team, while NEC avenged an earlier loss to Temple in the third-place match, 29-7. Army’s Black team placed fifth after defeating Notre Dame, 12-10, in a highly-contested matchup.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army combined to go 4-5-1 in the tournament.

• Jake Lachina led the Black Knights with nine tries on the weekend and scored in all five games for silver.

• Austin Rutledge scored his first try of the tournament in the fifth-place match against Notre Dame, dotting down twice in the first half of the victory.

Scoring timeline: Army Silver vs. NEC

• 3rd minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Jon Kim (Army leads, 7-0);

• 7th minute: Try—NEC (Army leads, 7-5);

• 12th minute: Try—NEC (NEC leads, 10-7);

• 14th minute: Try—James Mbony; Conversion—Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 14-10).

Scoring timeline: Army Black vs. Penn State

• 2nd minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 7-0);

• 5th minute: Try—Penn State (Penn State leads, 12-0);

• 7th minute: Try—Penn State (Penn State leads, 17-0);

• 9th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 24-0);

• 11th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 31-0);

• 13th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 38-0);

• 14th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 45-0).

Scoring timeline: Army Black vs. Notre Dame

• 3rd minute: Try—Austin Rutledge; Conversion—Brendan Cunningham (Army leads, 7-0);

• 5th minute: Try—Austin Rutledge (Army leads, 12-0);

• 9th minute: Try—Notre Dame (Army leads, 12-5);

• 14th minute: Try—Notre Dame (Army leads, 12-10).

Scoring timeline: Army Silver vs. Penn State

• 3rd minute: Try—Jordan Jurosic (Army leads, 5-0);

• 6th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 7-5);

• 7th minute: Try—Torran Raby (Army leads, 10-7);

• 9th minute: Try—Penn State; Conversion—Penn State (Penn State leads, 14-10);

14th minute: Try—Jake Lachina (Army leads, 15-14);

14th minute: Try—Penn State (Penn State leads, 19-15).