Army salutes season with Black Knight Awards

By the Army Athletic Communications

The individual award winners of the 2017 Black Knight Awards ceremony stand on the stage Sunday at Robinson Auditorium. The Army Athletic Association held the Athletic Department’s premier year-end event to honor teams and individuals for their successes throughout the 2016-17 season. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications The individual award winners of the 2017 Black Knight Awards ceremony stand on the stage Sunday at Robinson Auditorium. The Army Athletic Association held the Athletic Department’s premier year-end event to honor teams and individuals for their successes throughout the 2016-17 season. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army Athletic Association held the 2017 Black Knight Awards ceremony on Sunday night at Robinson Auditorium in Thayer Hall. The department’s premier year-end event honored teams and individuals for their successes throughout the 2016-17 season.

After finishing the season with an 8-5 record, defeating Navy for the first time since 2001 and winning the Zaxby Heart of Dallas Bowl, the football program took home the Team of the Year award.

In its 10th year of existence, the Black Knight Awards honored the best that Army West Point’s 28 athletic teams had to offer in 2016-17 in an award-show format similar to the ESPY Awards.

Rich DeMarco, assistant athletic director for multimedia and broadcasting, emceed the event and guided an audience that included West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, Dean of the Academic Board Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb and Army West Point Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

The night opened with a large group of athletes being recognized for being league major award winners, scholar-athletes, All-Americans and NCAA participants.

The first three awards of the evening featured winners with a passion for sport, selflessness and giving back.

Junior Jon Rosoff of the baseball team collected the Maggie Dixon Inspiration Award for fearless competitiveness and love of sport.

Volleyball senior Olivia Fairfield garnered the Gene Uchacz Memorial Award for being the epitome of a “team player,” while women’s lacrosse senior Shelby Lindsay earned the Community Service Award for participating in a number of outreach programs, including serving as the Community Service Officer of Company A-2.

Women’s swimming and diving senior Kelly Hamilton garnered the first-ever Academic Excellence Award from Dr. Jon Healy, Director of Athletic Academic Support.

The remaining awards were distributed on athletic performance alone during the 2016-17 season. Three finalists for each category were highlighted through a video presentation leading into each award with the majority including a men’s and women’s category.

The evening followed with awards for Rookie of the Year, Yearling of the Year, Cow of the Year, Firstie of the Year, Performance of the Year and Play of the Year. All of the winners were presented with a marble Black Knight Award for their accomplishments.

Votes were tabulated using a combination of social media, athletic department committee and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

2017 Black Knight Award Winners

• Maggie Dixon Inspiration Award

Jon Rosoff (Baseball);

• Gene Uchacz Memorial Award

Olivia Fairfield (Volleyball);

• Community Service Award

Shelby Lindsay (Women’s Lacrosse);

• Academic Excellence Award

Kelly Hamilton (Swimming and Diving);

• Play of the Year

Ahmad Bradshaw’s game-winning touchdown vs. Navy (Football);

• Men’s Performance of the Year

Peter Kim (Golf)—Course and league record-low 63 at Patriot League Championships;

• Women’s Performance of the Year

Calli McMullen (Track and Field)—Rookie of the Meet at Patriot League Outdoor Championships;

• Men’s Rookie of the Year

Rex Epps (Soccer);

• Women’s Rookie of the Year

Bayleigh Gable (Rugby);

• Men’s Yearling of the Year

Kenneth Brinson (Football / Track & Field);

• Women’s Yearling of the Year

Madison Hovren (Basketball);

• Men’s Cow of the Year

Michael Nguyen (Tennis);

• Women’s Cow of the Year

Carolyn Bockrath (Volleyball);

• Men’s Firstie of the Year

Parker Gahagen (Hockey);

• Women’s Firstie of the Year

Kelly Hamilton (Swimming and Diving);

• Team of the Year

Football.