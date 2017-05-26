BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• National Doughnut Day: Stop by B126 Washington Road June 2 to celebrate National Doughnut Day as WPFH will be serving the best Apple Cider doughnuts from Jones Farm starting at 3 p.m. until the doughnuts run out.

• Nature Strollers Walk: Join WPFH for a Nature Strollers Walk for families with young children at the Outdoor discovery center at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum June 5.

The trails are stroller and toddler friendly. We will meet at the Visitors Center at 9:15 a.m. To register for this event, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com with the name and ages of each child by June 1.