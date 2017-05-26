Congrats to Class of 2017

To the Class of 2017 and everyone,

This Saturday, the members of the Class of 2017 will receive their diplomas, take their oath of commissioning and get pinned as second lieutenants, joining the tens of thousands of men and women before them who graduated from this hallowed institution and served our nation as Army officers.

2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I, then known as “The War to End All Wars.” America’s commitment to entering the war led to the passage of the Selective Service Act and the drafting of nearly three million men.

As a result, in response to the great need for Army officers, West Point’s Class of 1917 graduated more than a month early, with the Class of 1918 graduating just a few months later, almost a year earlier than scheduled. Twenty-one graduates of 290 of the combined classes would give their lives on the battlefields of France, with many more wounded. Many from that first class of 1917 would go on to have outstanding careers as general officers in World War II and Korea, such as Mark Clark, Matthew Ridgeway and Joseph Collins.

That class also included Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf, the first Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police and father of Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, commander of all coalition forces during Operation Desert Storm.

Fifty years later, as America’s buildup of troops in Vietnam continued, most of the 583 graduates of the Class of 1967 would find themselves headed overseas to lead American Soldiers in that conflict. Like the class from a half-century prior, many would rise through the ranks to assume senior leadership positions within the Army, government and elsewhere. And like the class from a half-century prior, many would give the last full measure of devotion on the battlefield; in fact, nearly 30 members of the Class of 1967 would be killed in action in Vietnam.

As the Class of 2017 prepares to graduate and take its place on the Long Gray Line, they are now forever connected to these and the countless thousands of other graduates who have come before them, all of whom share one thing in common: they did not know what history would demand of them, nor where history would take them, but each of them rose to the challenge and answered their Nation’s call when their nation needed them the most.

When this year’s graduating cadets came to West Point four years ago, our nation was still at war. Each of them knew full well they would join an Army at war and be sent into harm’s way. They will lead in a complex and uncertain operating environment in numerous locations around the globe, although the demands, challenges and dangers they will face are just as great.

But despite the dangers and challenges of an uncertain world, the Class of 2017 chose to come to West Point with the deep desire to serve, to stand for something much larger than themselves. Like those from the past generations, they chose to stand in the gap and protect and defend our nation and our way of life from all that would threaten it.

Like all generations of graduates who have passed through our hallowed gates, we don’t know what history will demand of these new officers. But we do know that they are ready to face whatever challenges await them.

To the Class of 2017—your West Point experience from day one has been all about developing you as a leader of character, committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared to fight and win our Nation’s wars. We have prepared you intellectually, physically, militarily and ethically. Every hour of training you received here is important and you’ll rely on something you’ve learned here every day.

But above all else, remember that it’s your character that defines you as a leader and a person. Don’t forget the lessons you‘ve learned here, and most importantly, never compromise your character.

To the families and friends of our graduates, thank you for all the support you’ve given our cadets during these past four years, for encouraging them when things got tough, and sharing in their successes.

To the entire West Point Community—accomplishing our mission of educating, training and inspiring the Corps of Cadets is a total team effort. Each of you has, in some way, contributed to the overall success of our graduates. Thank you for all you do every day to make West Point the world’s pre-eminent leader development institution.

Congratulations, Class of 2017—“So Others May Dream!” We’re all very proud of you. Go Army!

Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

USMA Superintendent