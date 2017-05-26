Cutting ribbon on Lacrosse Center Monday

Members of the Michael L. Nathe and Raymond J. Enners family, Army Athletic Director Boo Corrigan (far left), West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. (fourth from right), Tom Dryer (fourth from left), USMA Class of 1967 graduate who stood in for William Foley II who could not attend, Todd Browne (far left), president and CEO of West Point Association of Graduates, cut the ribbon for the dedication of the Foley, Enners Nathe Lacrosse Center Monday. Roughly 600 members of the Class of 1967 were in attendence. They are here for their 50th reunion and are the 50-year affiliate class of this year’s graduates. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV