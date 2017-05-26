Distinguished Grads discuss leadership, offer advice, guidance to USMA 2017 Grads

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Retired Brig. Gen. Daniel Kaufman, the 12th Dean of the Academic Board for the U.S. Military Academy, received his Distinguished Graduate Award, Tuesday during the Alumni Review on the Plain. Kaufman also established the Afghan Military Academy and was the founding President of Georgia Gwinnett College. Retired Brig. Gen. Daniel Kaufman, the 12th Dean of the Academic Board for the U.S. Military Academy, received his Distinguished Graduate Award, Tuesday during the Alumni Review on the Plain. Kaufman also established the Afghan Military Academy and was the founding President of Georgia Gwinnett College. Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, former commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, 37th Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army and as the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, received his Distinguished Graduate Award, Tuesday during the Alumni Review on the Plain. Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, former commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, 37th Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army and as the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, received his Distinguished Graduate Award, Tuesday during the Alumni Review on the Plain.

The West Point Association of Graduates presented the Distinguished Graduate Award, Tuesday during the Alumni Review on the Plain. This is the 25th year that this annual award has been bestowed upon those West Point graduates whose character, distinguished service and stature draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives in keeping with its motto: Duty, Honor, Country.

This year’s DGA recipients are retired Col. Marshall N. Carter (‘62), retired Brig. Gen. Daniel Kaufman (‘68), retired Gen. Martin Dempsey (‘74), retired Gen. Lloyd Austin (‘75), Secretary Robert A. McDonald (‘75) and retired Gen. Raymond Odierno (‘76).

As the Class of 2017 commissions into the U.S. Army later this week, U.S. Military Academy Distinguished Graduates discuss leadership, offer retrospective advice to their cadet selves, and give guidance to the soon-to-be second lieutenants.

“The attributes of leadership taught at West Point are timeless, regardless of what changes in the nation and the world, and they apply across every leadership position I have been privileged to hold, in the Army and beyond,” Kaufman, the 12th Dean of the Academic Board for USMA, remarked. “Leadership means accepting responsibility and being accountable, especially when things do not go as planned. What I have learned over and over again in the nearly 50 years since I graduated from West Point is just how relevant and critical the attributes of character and leadership that we all learned here continue to be in both my professional and personal lives.”

Aside from being the USMA Dean, Kaufman was also instrumental in establishing the Afghan Military Academy and was the founding President of Georgia Gwinnett College, the first four-year U.S. public college created in the 21st century.

His passion of education and learning are evident when offering advice to his cadet self.

“New Cadet Kaufman, the world is going to change in ways you cannot possibly imagine in the years and decades ahead, so prepare yourself to be a lifelong learner,” he started. “Develop the attributes of intellectual flexibility and adaptability so that you will be able to anticipate and respond effectively to change rather than being overwhelmed by the forces of change.”

Adaptability is an attribute that most of these accomplished graduates referenced.

“Over my time in military, industry and government, what differentiates those who succeed versus those who don’t is their ability to learn. Charles Darwin wrote about the survival of the adaptable not the fittest. We as leaders have to keep ourselves sharp, learn new things and adapt to new conditions,” McDonald said. “In 1955, the Fortune 50 listed the top 50 businesses in the U.S. Today, only nine of those businesses still exist. Forty-one do not. What happened? Those businesses did not adapt to the changing environment and context. We as leaders must continue to learn and be adaptable.”

After serving in the Army, McDonald began a 33-year career with The Procter & Gamble Company, becoming its 12th Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. He eventually served as the eighth Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and now endows, with his wife, the McDonald Conference for Leaders of Character at West Point each year.

McDonald credits West Point for helping him to become a leader of character.

“My experience at West Point was the most formative leadership experience of my life,” he said. “The part of the West Point Cadet Prayer, ‘Help me to choose the harder right rather than the easier wrong,’ has been the moral guidepost by which I have tried to live my life, both in the Army and as a civilian.”

In addition to having character, it’s also important to remain grounded.

“Keep your sense of humor, learn to accept criticism even if it seems at times unfair and keep your mind and body in tip-top condition,” Carter, a third-generation West Pointer who commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps, said.

Following his retirement from the Marine Corps, Carter succeeded in the world of finance, working at Chase Manhattan Bank, State Street Bank and Trust, and ultimately became the Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. He also sponsors West Point’s annual Cadet Cyber Defense Exercise.

Throughout it all, Carter said the skills he learned at West Point have helped him long term.

“As you progress through USMA, leadership becomes the focus of your life and service. Early on at USMA, the long term skills of fostering unit or organizational accomplishments as opposed to individual achievements is a key skill,” he said. “Long term the most important skills I’ve seen in combat and in the corporate world are one, technical competence in your job; two, ability to communicate; and three, adaptability to change.”

And while the lessons these leaders learned at West Point are clearer looking back, each of them encourages cadets and future lieutenants to live in the moment.

“Don’t wish the time away. Too many young leaders are so eager to move ahead to the next class or the next rank that they miss opportunities to learn and grow in the moment. Plebe year is not always pleasant, but it’s always important,” Dempsey, a former cadet battalion commander and four-star general, said. “And I would suggest to cadets in general that they measure their success at the Academy not by any one event but by whether they have taken advantage of the opportunities and are better leaders at the completion of their cadet career than they were at the beginning. It’s always a good idea for them to remember what they’ll be asked to do once commissioned. Leadership is a privilege; Military Leadership is a sacred trust.”

After receiving his fourth star, Dempsey served as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, as the 37th Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army and, lastly, as the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As for advice he’d like to give the USMA Class of 2017 upon graduation, he keeps it concise.

“They should trust their instincts, keep learning, be humble and remain alert to where their moral compass points them,” Dempsey said. “I’d like them to know that I trust them.”

(Editor’s note: Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin held a 41-year military career, holding the unique distinction of having commanded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan at the 1-, 2-, 3- and 4- star levels. Retired Gen. Raymond Odierno is one of the few generals in modern history to command at the Division, Corps and Theater level during the same conflict. He culminated his career as the 38th Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army.)