DPE hosts Ultimate Frisbee outreach session

Story and photos by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The Department of Physical Education hosted the Ultimate Frisbee Fitness outreach session on Clinton B Field, May 17. Once a month, DPE invites staff, faculty and community members to try a new activity while meeting people across the Academy. And thanks to the warm weather, participants were able to soak up some sun while exercising.

“It’s great to get everybody outside and do an outdoor activity for a little while,” DPE instructor Capt. Nicholas Rinaldi said. “And (Ultimate Frisbee) is a skill that folks like to recreationally do.”

Due to both the nice weather and fun nature of the sport, over 30 people from DPE, the Department of Geography and Environmental Engineering, the Department of English and Philosophy, the Department of Social Sciences, the Directorate of Public Works, and more, came to participate.

“This whole initiative is an attempt to try to help folks understand DPE a little better, learn what we do and also for us to learn about other organizations,” Rinaldi explained. “We are just trying to reach across the aisle a bit into the Dean’s side and USCC and other organizations across USMA to foster some teamwork and build some relationships that are really helpful.”

DPE instructor Capt. Walter Thomas agreed.

“These outreaches are a great way to see old friends from across other departments and meet new friends from across USMA while getting a little workout and in some cases, like today, learn a new skill,” he said. “I opted to teach this skill because Ultimate is my favorite sport at the moment and I want other people to learn about and enjoy the sport as well… it’s a sport that requires incredible athleticism and physical fitness to play at the college level.”

Thomas, who is also one of the Officers in Charge of the Cadet Ultimate Frisbee team, invited both Dr. Stephen Finn, the Ultimate Frisbee coach, and cadets on the team to join in and teach the participants.

In fact, this is the first year that the Ultimate team has qualified for Nationals in Lexington, Kentucky.

“They’ve gone from not winning a single postseason game six years ago when the club started, to going undefeated in the post-season (14-0) this year,” Walter noted. “One of the most impressive things about this team, which really shows how passionate they are about this sport, is that they aren’t allotted time as a team to practice. Each one of them practices individual skills and fitness on their own time, and they’re lucky if they can get together once or twice a week to build the chemistry that’s needed to be successful in a sport like this.”

Class of 2017 Cadet Mitchell Smith said his team’s success on the road to Nationals has been exciting.

“Over the past two years we’ve really grown and gotten a lot better as a team,” Smith said. “We have a really great group of guys and we’re really excited to go out there and compete with the best teams in the country.”

As for the time being, however, Smith and his teammates were happy to show staff and faculty some of the skills that have given them much success.

“Ultimate is a sport that you can do your whole life and all it takes is a Frisbee and you can do it with anyone,” he added.

While DPE is done with its monthly fitness sessions for the semester, they will be hosting more outreach events this fall.