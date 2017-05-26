FEATURED ITEM

Road closures due to training (updated)

Due to military training, the following locations will be closed during the month of May, June and July.

• Mine Torne Road—Tuesday, June 20, 23 and 25, July 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• Stilwell Lake—Tuesday, June 20, 23 and 25, July 5, 6, 13, 14, 15, 17 and 18 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For details on the closures, contact Alec M. Lazore, range officer, at alec.lazore@usma.edu or 845-938-3007/3930.