FOR THE FAMILIES

Leisure Travel Services events



• Today—Broadway Performance ‘Book of Mormon. Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m.;

• June 3—NY Botanical Gardens and Arthur Ave., Little Italy. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy complimentary grounds admission to the gardens in the morning and spend the afternoon in New York’s real Little Italy, the Belmont section in the afternoon;

• June 9—Gunks Wine Tour. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave the Gunks at 6 p.m. Visit several of the “Gunks” wineries as LTS makes its way through the Hudson Valley;

• June 13—Museum Mile Festival. Leave West Point at 4 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. The annual Museum Mile Festival offers free admission to some of the world’s finest art collections during extended evening hours. The 23-block stretch of Fifth Ave. is home to seven participating institutions: El Museo del Barrio, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Cooper Hewitt, the Jewish Museum, Neue Galerie and the Museum of the City of New York;

• June 14—New York Philharmonic in Central Park. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10 p.m. A New York Tradition. Bring your blanket and Picnic blanket and enjoy music under the stars with a firework display illuminating the city skyline to complete the performance;

• June 18—Coney Island Mermaid Parade. Leave West Point at 10:30 a.m., leave Coney Island at 5:30 p.m. This LTS favorite should not be missed. A completely original creation of Coney Island USA, the Mermaid Parade is the nation’s largest art parade and one of New York City’s greatest summer events (not recommended for children);

• June 23—Dinner in Little Italy/Chinatown. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10:30 p.m. Spend a relaxing evening in New York’s most colorful neighborhoods. Fine dining with authentic Italian or Chinese cuisine.

There is a minimal fee for transportation with LTS.

For more details and pricing, call 938-3601.

Korean Traditional Martial Art Soo Bahk Classes

The MWR Fitness Center is offering the opportunity to try the traditional Korean martial art, Soo Bahk Do. This is a classical martial art, which develops every aspect of the self.

The purpose of Soo Bahk Do is to create a person who is free from inner conflict and who can better deal with the outside world.

The kicking techniques are based on the Moo Duk Kwan styles developed by the late founder Hwang Kee.

The instructors, a husband and wife team, are certified Korean master instructors.

There will be free sessions consisting of 50-minute classes.

The sessions are scheduled for 6:10-7 p.m. April 27 and 5-5:50 p.m. April 28.

Space is limited, so sign-up via webtrac.

Regular sessions will begin in May. For more details, call 938-6490.

Arts & Crafts June classes

• June 1— Lil’ Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Let your lil’ artist make a big impression. (Ages 2 & up).

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes.

For more details, call 938-4812.

Summer Riding Camps

Morgan Farm offers three- and five-day camps for ages 5 and up. Camps are offered for all levels during each week.

The Morgan Farm instructors will place children in appropriate groups based on age, experience and ability.

The camps run in five-week sessions teaching English and Western riding.

Week one runs June 26-30. Week two runs July 5-7 (three-day camp only). Week three runs July 10-14. Week four runs July 24-28. Week five runs July 31-Aug. 4.

Registration forms are available at Morgan Farm or online at westpoint.armymwr.com.

For more details, call 938-3926.

