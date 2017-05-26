Graduation Week Activities

WEST POINT, N.Y.—More than 950 cadets are expected to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army May 27. The following are the main events during Graduation Week at West Point.

Friday

• 10:30 a.m.—Graduation Parade.

Saturday

• 10 a.m.—Graduation Exercise, commencement speaker is Secretary of Defense James N. “Jim” Mattis (All media are required to obtain a press credential.)