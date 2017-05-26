JUST ANNOUNCED

Free Paddle Boat Rental

In honor of the 241st Army birthday, Round Pond is offering a half hour free paddle boat rental when you show your military or DOD ID to the Round Pond staff.

The free paddle boat rentals will be held from 9 a.m-4 p.m. June 14. For more details, call 938-2503.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Morgan Farm Horseback Riding Lesson Program is now open.

Lessons are available for beginners through advanced, ages 5 and up.

Lesson packages are available. For more details, call 845-938-3926.