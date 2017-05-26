Keller Corner

Physical therapy sick call to be held at Arvin

The physical therapy sick call, for the West Point community, will be held at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center at 8 a.m from June 19-Aug. 11.

PT sick call will not be held at Keller/Allgood during this time period.

The PT sick call is for acute injuries only.

The intent of the program is for members of the West Point community who sustain new injuries to be able to quickly receive an evaluation, diagnosis and plan of care as soon as possible and without the need for a referral.

For details, call 845-938-3324

Keller offers Childbirth Education classes

Keller Army Community Hospital will be offering Childbirth Education Courses during the months of May and June.

There will be no classes offered in July.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor, newborn care and breastfeeding.

The May and June sessions are scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday and June 7, 14 and 21.

For details, contact Keller’s Obstetrics Unit at 845-938-3210.

Optometry Sick Call to be held at Allgood Clinic in June

Optometry Sick Call will be held at the Brian D. Allgood Clinic during the month of June. Building 606 will not conduct optometry sick call during the month of June and will resume sick call beginning July 5.

World No Tobacco day is Wednesday

Join us Wednesday, to help service members, their dependents and other beneficiaries change their lives by quitting tobacco on “World No Tobacco Day.”

There’s no debating it—you’ve started to notice the effects of your tobacco use:

• Coughing;

• White sores in your mouth where you hold your dip;

• Your clothes, hair, breath, car or home always smelling like tobacco or smoke;

• Stains on your teeth and fingers;

• Feeling stressed between each cigarette or dip.

That list doesn’t include the harder-to-see effects of tobacco use that often come from nicotine.

Nicotine is the addictive substance found in all tobacco products – even e-cigarettes. It affects your health in ways you can’t see, including increasing your heart rate, raising your blood pressure and slowing your circulation.

The truth is most people in the United States don’t smoke and this is also the case in the military.

Even though it might seem that all of your peers are smoking, in reality only 25 percent of the military smokes cigarettes. When you quit, you might lose a few of your smoking friends, but you will gain non-smoking friends from the 75 percent majority.

Quitting smoking or chewing tobacco can be a long, tough process, and you’ll need all the help you can get.

For more information or assistance on how to live a tobacco-free lifestyle, cadets and cadet candidates can utilize the Center for Professional Development.

Military members and their dependents, and beneficiaries can contact your Primary Care Physician or go to http://www.UCanQuit2.org.