Oldest living graduate at 105 involved in Grad Ceremonies

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. (far left) leads the alumni parade with the oldest graduate retired Lt. Gen. William Jonas Ely (seated) on their way to lay a wreath at the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer Tuesday. Ely is a 1933 graduate and spent time in the Pacific during World War II. West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. (far left) leads the alumni parade with the oldest graduate retired Lt. Gen. William Jonas Ely (seated) on their way to lay a wreath at the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer Tuesday. Ely is a 1933 graduate and spent time in the Pacific during World War II.

Retired Lt. Gen. William Jonas Ely, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1933, has the distinction of being the oldest graduate at 105 years old. He and other alumni returned to West Point for reunions and other events during Graduation Week, including a wreath laying at the statue of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, who is known as the “Father of the Academy.”

Ely was assigned to Headquarters, Sixth Army serving with the Engineer section of that Headquarters throughout the war in the Pacific. He saw duty in Australia, New Guinea, Philippine Islands and Japan.

He is also the former Deputy Commanding General of the Army Development and Logistics Command and Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command. Ely spent 33 years in the Army before retiring in 1966.

“I was an engineer most of my life and had some in experience in reconnaissance,” Ely said.

Ely said one of his oldest memories he has is when he was a young first lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers and began the hard work of dredging the channel between Midway and nearby Sand Island from 1938-1940.

“It was a lot of digging,” Ely said.

That digging opened the way for a U.S. Navy buildup in those islands and was crucial to the war effort when war with the Japanese broke out in the Pacific.

Ely has written a memoir titled, “The Oldest Living Graduate, A Story of Luck, Love and Longevity,” and said that everything anybody wanted to know about him was in the book.

“I am honored to be here,” Ely said. “It is vastly different than when I was a cadet. I just wish we had better weather and I hate doing this in a wheel chair, but that’s the way it is.”

Ely’s awards include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Bronze Star and two Legions of Merit.

Ely lives in Delray, Florida and up until he turned 100, he was an avid golfer and combined his passion for golf with his interest in engineering and built and operated a golf course on an old farm near Pittsburgh where he grew up. The Double Dam Golf Course was a name Ely chose because he had to build several dams to help irrigate the course. The name was changed to Dogwood Hills when he sold it in 1984.

“One of the questions I get asked all the time is what do I attribute to my longevity,” Ely said. “I always answer good genes, good luck and a wonderful wife.”

Ely was married to his wife Helen for 74 years. Helen died in 2014 at the age of 100.