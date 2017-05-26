OUTSIDE THE GATES

Nature Museum celebrates StoryWalk

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum invites the community to the StoryWalk® opening day at the Museum’s Wildlife Education Center, 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson, from noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. This season’s StoryWalk, in partnership with the Cornwall Public Library and The Grail, features “Bear and Bunny” written by Daniel Pinkwater.

The Museum, Library and Grail have developed this StoryWalk, especially for children ages 2-6, with an adult who will join them as they read their way along the meadow trail at the Wildlife Education Center.

Enjoy a special “Meet the Animals” presentation with the Museum’s rabbit at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

At 1:30 and 3 p.m., take a guided walk along the StoryWalk trail with a Museum educator.

In addition, kids can enjoy a craft and snacks from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Entry to StoryWalk is included with the Wildlife Center’s general admission for non-members. Admission is free for Museum Members.

The StoryWalk trail will be open through the fall as part of the ongoing activities at the Wildlife Education Center.

For more details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. x204.

Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 20th annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3 at Donahue Park along the Hudson River.

RiverFest 2017 will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities, and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will include live bands, river activities, food stands, and non-profit groups and contributors.

Vendor spaces are still available but are filling up fast. RiverFest will accept vendor applications until all spaces have been filled.

Interested vendors should go to the website and submit an application.

There is no charge for RiverFest. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join us at beautiful Donahue Park in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information and vendor applications.