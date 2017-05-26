Ready Army, Ready West Point! Hurricane season starts June 1

Submitted by Dr. Christopher Hennen DPTMS Plans Officer

Hold on to your hats … Hurricane season is almost here!

Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. Now is the time to prepare and assess your risk, develop plans, gather supplies and practice drills.

History teaches that a lack of hurricane awareness and preparation are common threads among all major hurricane disasters. By knowing what actions you should take, you can reduce the effects of a hurricane on yourself, your family and your property.

“The big lesson from hurricanes and other natural disasters is that we have to be thinking about the unexpected because as we so often learn, the unexpected happens. Hurricane season brings for many a grim reminder of the importance of preparedness, our only defense against nature’s unpredictability.” Joe Colombo, West Point Plans, Training, Mobility and Security Chief of Operations and Plans, said, “As we saw firsthand with Hurricane Sandy, it’s important to remember that tropical storm and hurricane impacts are not limited to the coastline. Strong winds, torrential rains, flooding and tornadoes often threaten inland areas far from where the storm first makes landfall.”

The predictions for this year, coupled with the memory of Hurricane Sandy, should provide the incentive for members of the West Point community to be ready for the next big storm, and that includes preparing pets as well.

Preparedness today can make a big difference down the line, so update your family emergency plan and make sure your emergency kit is stocked.

Learn more about how you can prepare for hurricane season at www.ready.gov/hurricanes and www.ready.gov/prepare and visit our website at www.westpoint.army.mil/readywestpoint.html.

Make A Kit; Have A Plan; Be Informed: Be Ready West Point.