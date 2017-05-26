USMA Class of 2016 graduate finds way to serve Soldiers despite Army medical discharge

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Garrett Langer (right) speaks to Paul Manz, a member of Program Executive Office for ammunition at U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center, about ammunitions to help the warfighter. Garrett Langer (right) speaks to Paul Manz, a member of Program Executive Office for ammunition at U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center, about ammunitions to help the warfighter. Garrett Langer, USMA Class of 2016, stands outside the gates of Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. The recent graduate did not get commissioned into the Army due to a medical problem, but is now serving as a civilian employee at ARDEC. Courtesy Photos Garrett Langer, USMA Class of 2016, stands outside the gates of Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. The recent graduate did not get commissioned into the Army due to a medical problem, but is now serving as a civilian employee at ARDEC. Courtesy Photos

U.S. Military Academy Class of 2016 Garrett Langer graduated with his class last May, but unlike nearly all of his classmates, he was not commissioned into the Active Duty Army due to a medical condition. Langer said that as a civilian, he did not have a service obligation to the Army, but was also left without the strong sense of purpose he had cultivated during his four years at West Point.

“Coming to terms with my medical discharge was difficult as West Point had prepared me physically, mentally and emotionally to become an Army Officer,” Langer said. “When I learned I wouldn’t be commissioned, it was as if a part of my identity was stripped away. I still held the same desire to serve our nation that had led me to the U.S. Military Academy in the first place, but could no longer serve in the way I had envisioned ever since I was a child.”

Langer’s grade point average upon graduating was 3.57, making the dean’s list for all four years. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering with honors. Langer also was a member of the Cadet Engineering Club and the Cadet Astronomy Club, becoming Cadet-in-Charge in his Firstie year.

Langer most likely heard the oft-quoted saying, “there are many ways to serve in the Army,”—which was proven when West Point and the Association of Graduates informed him of a multitude of opportunities in which he could serve the Army and support his classmates as a Department of Defense Civilian.

When Langer was a cadet, he was exposed to the U.S. Army Armament Research, Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC) through his Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering Capstone project and developed a great respect for their mission and innovative approach to ammunition development.

His capstone project with his cadet team was to design a squad-based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) round for ARDEC.

“After applying to ARDEC online, I was given the chance to interview at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey for an engineering position,” Langer said. “I was ecstatic to find I was finally accepted for the position after several months of administrative correspondence and background checks.

“In January 2017, I began working in the Medium and Cannon Caliber Munitions Divisions of ARDEC after an intensive move from my hometown in Washington State to New Jersey,” he added.

Langer is now a project engineer in a ground combat science and technology team, which means he will primarily be designing future cannon-caliber munitions for combat vehicles such as the Bradley, Stryker and Future Fighting Vehicle (FFV).

“Later in my career at ARDEC, I expect to be involved in other important aspects of the ammunition life cycle to include production and sustainment,” Langer said. “I will support my classmates in the operational Army by ensuring the ammunition we provide them is safe, reliable and highly effective in order to provide a decisive edge in combat. West Point prepared me as a leader, engineer and a Soldier and I will apply those skills as an Army civilian to serve the Army and our warfighters to the best of my ability.”

The Medium and Cannon Caliber Munitions Divisions of the ARDEC Center is closely teamed with the Program Executive Office for ammunition and to collaborate on providing world class ammunition, weapons and armament systems to the warfighter, according to the ARDEC management, and they also are greatly satisfied with their hiring of Langer to be a member of their team.

“We contacted Mr. Langer for a face-to-face interview. After the interview, we extended an offer to him to join the Picatinny family as an Army civilian. Throughout the interview it became apparent that Langer has technical expertise across several engineering fields and also possesses outstanding leadership skills that will be of vital importance to our organization. He showed his Army commitment by relocating from Washington State to Picatinny, New Jersey and is currently employed as a mechanical engineer on one of our advance armament design teams. He hit the ground running and is already contributing to our mission areas,” ARDEC management said in a statement.