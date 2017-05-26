Welcome Back, USMA Alums!
Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr., U.S. Military Academy Superintendent, and retired Lt. Gen. William J. Ely (seated) are joined by Dick Ely and Command Sgt Maj. Timothy A. Guden during a wreath laying ceremony at West Point Tuesday. Caslen is the U.S. Army’s longest currently serving Regular Army general officer and Ely, at age 105, is the Academy’s oldest living graduate. U.S. Military Academy alumni from the classes of 1942, 1947, 1952, 1962 and 1967 attended the alumni ceremony.