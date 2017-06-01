Class of 2017 graduates

Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017 toss their hats at the conclusion of their graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27. Nine hundred thirty-six cadets received their diplomas during the ceremony. Among them were 10 international cadets, 151 women, 72 African-Americans, 60 Asian/Pacific Islanders, 102 Hispanics and six Native Americans. This class also included 21 combat veterans (20 men and one woman). Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO