Cow Cadets achieve fastest IOCT times, Collier sets record

Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Class of 2018 Cadets Evan Collier (right) and Margaret Anne Hubble replaced the Indoor Obstacle Course Test Record Leaderboard nameplates with their own names May 26 in Hayes Gym. Collier nows owns the all-time record of 1:57 after his record run in the 2016-17 academic year. Class of 2018 Cadets Evan Collier (right) and Margaret Anne Hubble replaced the Indoor Obstacle Course Test Record Leaderboard nameplates with their own names May 26 in Hayes Gym. Collier nows owns the all-time record of 1:57 after his record run in the 2016-17 academic year.

With times of 1:57 for Collier and 2:50 for Hubble, the two completed the course faster than all their peers for the 2016-17 academic year. To put it into perspective, an A+ for males is 2:26 or less and 3:11 or less for females.

Collier’s time was an all-time record.

“I had no concept of how fast I was going,” he said. “I was just kind of confused because I finished and nobody told me my time, and I was looking around, waiting for someone to tell me whether I beat it or not, I could have run a 2:10, and if they told me that I would have completely believed it.”

Collier’s sub-two minute time is just one of four in the history of the Department of Physical Education’s notorious required test of 11 obstacles, including three laps around the upper track.

Even though Collier had hoped to break the record, he says he didn’t practice running the course until the week of the test.

“I didn’t really focus too much on (the IOCT), I hadn’t run it for a couple months before the actual week of the record,” he started. “I mostly just tried to stay in shape, I do jujitsu, it keeps me in good shape, and then I just ran it a couple times during the week leading up to it and that got my mind right and I was able to do it on that Friday.”

Hubble said the same.

“I went through the bottom portion of the IOCT a couple times and then basically I just do a lot of CrossFit and that helps me stay in shape,” she explained.

Hubble said she had no idea that she’d gotten the women’s record for the year.

“I was just going in for a grade,” she said. “I had gotten a 3:01 last year so I wanted to go sub-3 and went faster than I had expected.”

Because she has another year to surpass her time on the course, she plans on working on the bottom portion, especially the rope climb. Collier, however, said the upper track run is his weakest link.

“I’m definitely going to do a lot more running because the track portion is pretty slow and I know that I can make up at least a couple seconds if I actually start running more,” he explained.

His goal is to get better as a Firstie.

“It feels good but I know that there are people who have really close times, so I’m not going to just relax now,” he said. “I definitely want to beat it again next year.”