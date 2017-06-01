FOR THE YOUTHS

Artopia Art Camps 2017

Summer Art Camps will be held at the West Point Arts & Crafts Center in June and July from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. The classes teach children to explore, inspire and create.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday. An art show will be held every Friday. Parents provide lunch, drink and snack.

There is a minimal payment per child/per week. Payment is required in full at time of registration. Registration must be done in person.

For more details, call 938-4812.

CYS Sports Summer Intramurals

Registration begins May 15 for the 2017 CYS Sports Summer Intramurals season.

Open to CYS Services children in grades 5th and up.

All games are free and will be played weekdays from 5-6 p.m. For more details, call 938-8896.

West Point School Age Center Summer Camp

The School Age Center offers weekly summer camp programming for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The West Point SAC provides a variety of experiences for children through planned and developmentally appropriate activities and experiences that promote learning and exploration. Weekly sessions begin June 12.

To request summer camp care, log on to militarychildcare.com anytime beginning Wednesday.

For more details, call 845-938-4458/0939.

Kids Golf Clinics

Kids Golf Clinics will be held June 16, June 30, July 7 and July 28. Children can attend one or all four clinics.

Children will learn golf skills for the beginner to advanced player in a fun setting for ages 7 to 14 year olds.

There is a minimal fee per child/per clinic. For more details, call 938-2435.

Little Golfers

Children will learn beginning golf skills through play and exercise at the West Point Golf Course. Sessions will be held June 24, July 8, 22 and 29.

The clinic is for children ages 4-6. There is a minimal cost per each session.

For details, call 938-2435 or visit golfatwestpoint.com.

Junior Golf Camp

A new summer Golf Camp for children ages 7-14 is offered at the West Point Golf Course. Session one is July 12, 13 and 14. Session two is Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

There is a minimal fee for the camp.

For details and to register, call 938-2435.

CYS Services need Soccer and Baseball coaches

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for our spring recreation soccer and baseball season.

There will be four divisions for soccer and three divisions for baseball. For details, call 938-8896.