JUST ANNOUNCED

Round Pond’s New Summer Hours

Round Pond has new summer hours—9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday -Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Round Pond Recreation Area offers 28 RV camping spaces, 20 tent sites, four pop-up sites, eight mini log cabins, two ADA mini log cabins, one rental cottage and five party pavilions.

There is trout stocked in the mountain lake, one ADA fishing pier, a swimming beach and hiking trails are all within walking distance from your site. The main office offers services to include: a equipment rental center, firewood, bait, ice, ice cream, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, mountain bikes, West Point fishing and hunting permits and much more.

The office also serves as the fishing boat control point.

Additional services include: Propane gas refills, a playground, volleyball courts and a basketball court.

For details, visit https://westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/round-pond-recreation-area or call 938-2503.