OUTSIDE THE GATES

If you would like to be one of 300 people to play a role in the R-Day rehearsal, or "Be a Cadet for a Day," June 30, visit http://www.usma.edu/uscc/Sitepages/Rehearsal.aspx and sign up no later than June 26. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO

Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 20th annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 3 at Donahue Park along the Hudson River.

RiverFest 2017 will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities, and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will include live bands, river activities, food stands, and non-profit groups and contributors.

Vendor spaces are still available but are filling up fast. RiverFest will accept vendor applications until all spaces have been filled.

Interested vendors should go to the website and submit an application.

There is no charge for RiverFest. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and join us at beautiful Donahue Park in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information and vendor applications.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls, New York. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people.

Transportation is provided as needed.

For any questions, visit the church website at www.gracebaptistny.org.

2017 Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of Highlands 2017 Farmers Market opens from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 in Highland Falls.

The market includes many items for purchase, food concessions and a musical guest (see below for what is available).