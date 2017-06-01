Prestigious AAA Awards presented to top Army athletes

By Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point golf standout Peter Kim and softball star Alee Rashenskas were honored with the U.S. Military Academy’s most prestigious athletic honor as they were presented with the Army Athletic Association Award May 25 at the Awards Convocation in Eisenhower Hall.

Also receiving honors at the Awards Convocation were Andrew King of football and volleyball’s Olivia Fairfield, who earned the AAA Special Award.

The AAA trophy is awarded annually to the male and female cadet-athletes who display the “most valuable service to intercollegiate athletics during a career as a cadet.”

This year marks the 113th anniversary of the AAA Award, which was first presented to football’s Horatio Hackett in 1904.

Kim becomes the first golfer to win the award, while Rashenskas is the seventh softball player to earn the honor and first from the program since Nicki Robbins in 2002.

Kim, a team captain, had a decorated career for the Black Knights with three NCAA appearances, including two as an individual. He won two individual Patriot League Championships, as a rookie and senior, while qualifying as a member of the 2016 Patriot League Champion golf team. He was a three-time All-Patriot League First-Team selection and a second-team selection in 2015.

The Metuchen, New Jersey, native was a two-time Golf Coaches Association of America PING All-Region pick. He was named the Patriot League’s Golfer of the Year twice and was the Rookie of the Year in 2014.

He was only the second player in Patriot League golf history to capture two major awards in the same season and the sole athlete to garner rookie and player of the year in the same season. Kim was one of only two players to make the Patriot League 25th Anniversary Team as an active student-athlete.

Kim, a Leader Development Science major, was on fire at the 2017 Patriot League Championships at Bucknell, shooting 10-under par through three rounds, including a league and course record 63 (-7) in round two. He won the individual title by four strokes and shot under par on each day.

Rashenskas was a two-time team captain for the Black Knights on the diamond and is only the ninth player in program history to earn that distinction. She has been a four-year starter at second base for Army and did not miss a game her entire career.

The Law and Legal Studies major was named to the All-Patriot League First Team twice and had a career batting average of .329 and posted 25 doubles and 96 runs batted in.

She became the seventh member of Army’s 200 hit club and finished with 223 hits in her career. Rashenskas had 73 of those in 2016, which ranks tied for the sixth most in Patriot League history.

The Kankakee, Illinois, native is in the Army top 10 in games played, at bats, hits, runs scored, RBI, stolen bases and total bases. She is the all-time leader in walks with 84.

Rashenskas was named to the 2014 and 2016 National Collegiate Fastpitch Association All-Region Third Team.

Unlike the annual AAA Award, the AAA Special Award is given only in years when a worthy candidate is deemed. A cadet-athlete earns the honor for “exhibiting outstanding achievement and exemplary leadership in athletic competition.”

King and Fairfield are the 29th and 30th athletes to receive this honor and first since 2010.

King was a three-year starter at middle linebacker for the football team and as senior earned the Defender of the Nation Award, which is given out by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. He was also a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award.

The Queen’s Village, New York, native was one of two team captains for Army and led the team to its first win over Navy since 2001 and its first bowl victory since 2010. The Black Knights captured both milestones in a season for the first time since 1984.

King, a Law and Legal Studies major, ranks second all-time in quarterback sacks with 14.5 and fifth in tackles for loss with 35.5. He recorded a total of 255 tackles and 172 tackle for loss yards.

Fairfield was a two-year team captain for the volleyball program, and was also the leader of the Corps Squad captains as the Student-Athlete Advisory Council Representative during her senior campaign.

After changing her position to middle blocker for her senior season for the betterment of the team, Fairfield garnered second team All-Patriot League honors this past fall and was named to the 2016 Patriot League All-Tournament team.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native was the league’s 2013 Rookie of the Year and second team distinction. Fairfield finished her career with 23 double-digit kill performances.

Kim, Rashenskas, King and Fairfield received their second lieutenant pins and officially began their respective Army careers at commissioning ceremonies following graduation May 27 at Michie Stadium.