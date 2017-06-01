USMA Class of 2017 Graduation: So Others May Dream

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017 crosses Lusk Reservoir prior to its graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO The U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017 crosses Lusk Reservoir prior to its graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO A new second lieutenant from the Class of 2017 celebrates by showing her “Old Grad” T-shirt after the graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV A new second lieutenant from the Class of 2017 celebrates by showing her “Old Grad” T-shirt after the graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Jim Mattis, U.S. Secretary of Defense, congratulates a cadet during the commencement ceremony for the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO Jim Mattis, U.S. Secretary of Defense, congratulates a cadet during the commencement ceremony for the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2017. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO U.S. Military Academy cadets celebrate with fist bumps after receiving their diplomas during the 2017 graduation ceremony at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV U.S. Military Academy cadets celebrate with fist bumps after receiving their diplomas during the 2017 graduation ceremony at West Point. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Class of 2017 Cadet and new 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance hugs his dad, Dr. Russ Lachance, U.S. Military Academy Associate Dean, Deputy Registrar, after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at West Point, May 27. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV Class of 2017 Cadet and new 2nd Lt. Austin Lachance hugs his dad, Dr. Russ Lachance, U.S. Military Academy Associate Dean, Deputy Registrar, after receiving his diploma during the graduation ceremony at West Point, May 27. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

Nine hundred and thirty-six Class of 2017 cadets received their diplomas during the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at Michie Stadium, May 27.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. congratulated the class, assuring them that their preparation throughout their 47-month cadet experience has served them well.

“Today, we pass the torch of leadership to you, the Class of 2017,” he said. “You are ready, you are prepared and you will be great. We could not be more proud of each and every one of you.”

Following his introduction, Caslen introduced the 26th Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, who told the class that they have lived up to their class motto, “So Others May Dream.”

“Nothing better represents America’s awesome determination to defend herself than this graduating class,” Mattis said, noting that the Class of 2017 were just in first grade when war erupted after 9/11.

In addition to having determination, Mattis said that keeping the promise to defend the country’s freedom will come naturally to the class.

“After four years at West Point, you understand what it means to live up to an oath,” he said. “You understand the commitment that comes with signing a blank check to the American people with your life.”

Mattis guided the class, telling them to have a player-coach relationship with their Soldiers, get to know them, learn about them and teach them. In addition, he said, they hold the line.

“You hold the line faithful to duty, confronting our nation’s foes with implacable will,” Mattis started. “You hold the line loyal to country, defending the constitution and defending our fundamental freedoms, knowing from your challenging years here on the Hudson that loyalty only counts where there are 100 reasons not to be.”

Finally, Mattis told the class that even though he doesn’t know each cadet personally, he trusts them.

“I have very high expectations of you, your country has very high expectations of you and we are confident that you will not let us down,” he said. “Because while we do not know you personally, we know your character, West Point character.”

Following a standing ovation throughout the entire stadium, each Class of 2017 cadet was awarded his or her diploma. And after the singing of the Corps, the Alma Mater and the Army song, the Class of 2017 cadets were ready to officially become second lieutenants.

As First Captain Hugh McConnell gave the order, 936 hats soared into the sky, marking the completion of their four-year journey.

“It feels really awesome,” Class of 2017 graduate Andrew Guay said. “There were a few moments during the ceremony where I said to myself, ‘I can’t believe I’m actually graduating,’ and going to bed last night knowing I would wake up and graduate was such an unreal feeling.”

As a newly-commissioned second lieutenant, Guay said he’s excited to start his journey in Fort Benning, Georgia where he’ll be attending Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course and then on to Ranger School.

2nd Lt. Jennifer Huntley was one of 133 cadets who attended the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School prior to attending West Point, and said she’s excited to finally complete her five-year experience, but was sentimental about leaving the Academy.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” she said. “All my friends will be scattered everywhere… but I’m really excited and happy for them and I can’t wait to see what they do, I know that they’re going to be great in the future.”

Class of 2017 graduate Alan Zollar looks forward to being reunited with some old friends.

“I was prior service medic, 68 Whiskey, I enlisted back in 2011 right after high school,” he explained. “I can’t wait to go back and see all those guys, I’m friends with them on Facebook.”

Zollar was one of 21 combat veterans from the Class of 2017 and is excited to be fighting alongside both his old and new friends.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long, long time,” he said. “I applied to come here so I could help as many people as I can and I think that this is the best way to do it—and now, I can’t wait to get out there and accomplish that.”