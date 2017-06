iancorrell: Graduation and commissioning has been a long time coming, and I definitely would not have made it through this 47 month experience were it not for my family and friends. All I can say is, I can’t believe it is actually over.

leonardodatris: The family was able to see the culmination of the last 47 months of hard work. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them, the friends I have made throughout the years, or the countless mentors who have steered me in the right direction. Thank you everyone who was part of the experience! (And also a huge thank you to @mdaikman for capturing graduation.)