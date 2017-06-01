West Point Band kicks off concert series June 17

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will kick off its “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance in honor of the 242nd Army Birthday at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point. Courtesy Photo The West Point Band will kick off its “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance in honor of the 242nd Army Birthday at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point. Courtesy Photo

The West Point Band will kick off its “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance in honor of the 242nd Army Birthday at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move indoors to Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

This concert is free and open to all.

The band’s commander, Lt. Col. Tod Addison, and deputy commander Capt. Richard Winkels will take to the podium and lead the band in an exciting program entitled “March Along, Sing Our Song,” which will commemorate the Army’s 242 years of selfless service to the nation.

In keeping with tradition, the concert will feature a streamer ceremony commemorating the campaigns fought by Soldiers throughout our nation’s history, as well as a cake-cutting.

The band will also welcome back West Point Band alumni for this special performance.

Bring your family and friends, and join the West Point Band in honoring the Army’s history with a relaxing evening concert under the stars.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following it on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.