WPFH residents awarded scholarships by BBC Foundation

Courtesy Photo Courtesy Photo

West Point Family Homes announced May 22 that six of its residents—(from left to right) Jackson McInvale, Justin Starke, Allyson Lyle, Elizabeth Wambeke, Emma VanSweringen and Isaac Dabkowski (not pictured)—have been awarded academic scholarships for the 2017-18 school year through Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. Balfour Beatty Communities provides residential property management and development services for more than 55 military housing communities across the United States, including West Point Family Homes. Dabkowski plans to attend the University of Michigan this fall to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering while McInvale plans to attend Duke University this fall, majoring in Mathematics. Starke will attend the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, majoring in Chemical Engineering. Lyle plans to attend Wheaton College, majoring in Life Sciences/Pre-Med. VanSweringen is currently attending Brigham Young University, pursuing a degree in Public Health, and Wambeke is currently attending the University of Albany, working toward a degree in Criminal Justice.