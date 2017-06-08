2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Crew: The Army Crew team competed in the American Collegiate Rowing Association (ACRA) Championship May 27-28 on Lake Lanier, Georgia, at the site of the 1996 Olympic Rowing Center. This marks the first year that Army sent both a men’s and women’s varsity eight to the event.

Both crews performed extremely well. The varsity women’s eight finished fourth in their semifinal and then second in the repechages to earn a spot in the Petite (B) Finals. The women proceeded to win the Petite Finals by open water over Georgia finishing ninth in the country.

This race marked the first time some of the novices competed as part of a women’s varsity boat. This women’s crew made remarkable strides during their week of train-up, which shows the depth of talent on the team.

The varsity men’s eight made the Grand Finals and ultimately finished eighth in the country. Army was the only crew to proceed to the Grand Finals after finishing outside of the top 8 in the time trials and having to earn a spot in the semifinals through the repechages.

The ability to overcome adversity and commitment as a team to perform at a high level is one of many skills each rower hones while part of the Army Crew team.

A number of athletes and coaches were honored during the regatta. Maj. Don Sedivy (D/EECS) was named ACRA Northeast Region Coach of the Year. A total of nine cadets were honored as ACRA Northeast Region All-Americans or ACRA Academic All-Americans. To be eligible for ACRA Academic All-American honors, a student must have four semesters of high college grades. Based on when the names were due to the ACRA, only Cows and Firsties were eligible.

ACRA Northeast Region All-Americans were Class of 2018 Cadets Maria Blom, Charlie Toch and Chris Wagner and Class of 2019 Cadet Hannah Makuch.

ARCA First Team Academic All-Americans (Cumulative GPA 3.85+) include Class of 2018 Cadets Blom, Ethan Grogan, Jacob O’Neill and Aaron Schlenker. ARCA Second Team Academic All-Americans (Cumulative GPA 3.5-3.84) were Class of 2017 Cadet Nathan Townsend and Class of 2018 Cadet Nicholas Roth. The ACRA Championship Regatta was a fitting ending to the 2017 season and will serve as a springboard for the 2018 season.