ANNOUNCEMENTS

Protestant Women of the Chapel

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available.

The evening class meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Post Chapel. Email questions to wp.pwoc@gmail.com and check out PWOC’s Facebook page at West Point PWOC.

Gospel Service

The Gospel Service at West Point is ongoing. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel.

The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.