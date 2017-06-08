Army finishes year in CRC Plate quarterfinals

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Rugby team closed out the 2016-17 season in the Penn Mutual Collegiate Rugby 7s Championship Plate quarterfinals, dropping a 19-14 decision to Wisconsin Sunday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights posted a 2-2 mark on the weekend, including a thrilling 17-14 victory over service-academy rival Navy June 3. Army also lost 33-7 to Lindenwood and defeated St. Joseph’s 24-10 in the other weekend games.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights faced Wisconsin for the first time in 7s as a varsity program.

• Jake Lachina notched Army’s second multi-try effort of the weekend after Harrison Farrell accomplished the feat in the final match of pool play against Navy.

• Lachina and Farrell tied for the most tries on the weekend with three apiece.

• Farrell led the Black Knights in scoring with 27 points on three tries and six conversions.

Scoring timeline vs. Wisconsin

• 2nd minute: Try—Wisconsin (Wisconsin leads, 5-0);

• 4th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 7-5);

• 7th minute: Try—Jake Lachina; Conversion—Harrison Farrell (Army leads, 14-5);

• 9th minute: Try—Wisconsin; Conversion —Wisconsin (Army leads, 14-12);

• 10th minute: Try—Wisconsin; Conversion—Wisconsin (Wisconsin leads, 19-14).