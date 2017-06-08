Army Team to appear on NBC’s Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge

Col. Liam Collins, the director of the Modern War Institute at West Point, will compete in season two of NBC’s Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge. His Army team, the “Commanding Officers,” will appear on the season premiere at 10 p.m. Monday. The show follows American Ninja Warrior. Joining him on the five-person team are fellow graduates Capt. Bryce Livingston (USMA Class of 2011), currently stationed at Fort Drum, and former officer Ashley (Morgan) Keller (USMA Class of 2010).

Rounding out the team are Capt. Samantha Wood, a physical therapist in the Army Reserves, and Capt. Robert Killian, a world champion obstacle course racer and Special Forces officer in the National Guard, who serves as the team captain. All four are endurance athletes who Collins has coached while cadets at the Academy or as part of the All-Army Marathon or Armed Forces Orienteering teams. As coach of the Armed Forces Orienteering team, Collins competed with Livingston, Killian and Wood at the World Military Orienteering Championships in Austria in 2014, so they are no strangers to competing at the elite level, but this is the first time they have competed together in a team obstacle course race.