Bannerman Bridge ribbon cutting

Ten civil engineering majors who designed and built a 38-foot long wooden pedestrian bridge on Bannerman Island as their capstone design project, along with several family members, attended the official ribbon-cutting ceremony May 25. Neil Caplan, the executive director of the Bannerman Castle Trust, Inc., coordinated the event. In addition to the cadets and their families, members of the Bannerman Castle Trust, community leaders from Beacon, Cornwall and Fishkill, and leaders from the New York State Park, were also present for the ceremony. The design/build team worked closely with the Bannerman Castle Trust throughout the past year to make the bridge a reality. The cadets, now second lieutenants in the U.S. Army, on the team (pictured from left to right below) were Megan Rogers, Kelsey Pittman, Jacob Minyard, Mikaila Wiitanen, Anne Reidinger, Zach Cohen, Andrew Walther, Tyler Anderson, Robin Brown and Aedan Gould. The project advisors were Col. Brad Wambeke and Dr. Led Klosky, both from the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering.