BBC Lifeworks

• Yard of the Month: The West Point Family Homes will be choosing one home every month from May to September with yards that are kempt and stands out from the rest.

You can nominate your own yard, your neighbor’s, a friend’s or any home on post that you feel deserves to be considered.

Email nominations to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by the 25th of each month.

Winners will receive $25 and the coveted “Yard of the Month” sign to display on their lawn.

• Melody in Motion with Desrae: Come sing, dance and play to celebrate the end of the school year, from 2-3:30 p.m. June 9 at B126 Washington Road.

We’ll kick off the summer fun with an imaginary trip to the zoo to hula with a hippo, swing with the monkeys and stomp with the elephants.

Then our imagination will take us swimming in the ocean and camping in the woods.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Tuesday. Refreshments will be served.

• Kickball in the Park: Calling all Middle School students to come play kickball in the park. Join WPFH Lifeworks and Club Beyond for a Kickball Tournament at Dragon Park in Stony II Tuesday.

Kickball will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with lunch provided. The event is free and open to all current West Point residents, but you need to register via email to jgellman@bbcgrp.com by today.

• Father’s Day Craft: Join us at B126 to make a Father’s day craft from 2-3:30 p.m. June 15.

Your child will decorate a pet rock to be used as paper weights for dad desk. Children, please find your own pet rock, wash, dry and bring to this event. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday.