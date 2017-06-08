Bush announced as Thayer recipient

The West Point Association of Graduates announced Monday that George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States, will receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award for 2017. The award will be presented on Oct. 19 at West Point. WPAOG Board Chairman retired Lt. Gen. Larry R. Jordan, USMA Class of 1968,

said, “President George W. Bush is a leader of conviction and resolve who guided our country through the most trying of times following Sept. 11, 2001, and today his service continues in the work of the George W. Bush Institute. Having him forever associated with West Point through the Thayer Award speaks directly to its purpose of recognizing a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives. In fact, the West Point motto—Duty, Honor, Country—is reflected in the basic principles of the George W. Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which are ‘leadership, service and accountability,’ personal values held and manifested through the public service of President Bush.” The Sylvanus Thayer Award, presented annually since 1958, is the highest honor currently bestowed upon a non-graduate by the West Point Association of Graduates. The selected recipient must be an outstanding citizen of the United States whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in the West Point motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”