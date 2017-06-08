Honoring Gavin

Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV

U.S. Military Academy 1929 graduate, Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin, is honored at his gravesite at the West Point Cemetery Tuesday. Two of his daughters, Leenay Lewis, who calls herself the fourth daughter (in black jacket) and Barbara Fauntleroy, the eldest daughter, with Chaplin Lt. Col. Harold Cline, far left, during a wreath laying. Gavin was known as the jumping general because he would parachute into battle and always led his men from the front. He jumped into D-Day, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. The Gavin family and 82nd Airborne Division alumni gather each year to lay a wreath at his gravesite at West Point.